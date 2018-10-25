Il Barça fa crollare il muro Skriniar: De Vrij è fondamentale

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Dentro Joao Miranda, fuori Stefan de Vrij. Luciano Spalletti, per la gara contro il Barcellona ala Camp Nou ha fatto questa scelta ma a giochi fatti chissà se il tecnico la rifarebbe. Non tanto per la prestazione dell'ex Atletico Madrid che non ha commesso errori grossolani, quanto per come è andato Milan Skriniar, lontano parente di quel muro invalicabile che siamo abituati a vedere in Serie A. Incerto sul primo gol, completamente sbeffeggiato da Jordi Alba nel secondo e una prestazione da 5 in pagella certamente non da lui.

Ormai da più di un anno lo stesso Skriniar è considerato uno dei migliori difensori del nostro campionato e, ci mancherebbe, una serata storta può capitare a tutti, ma la sensazione è che con De Vrij accanto possa rendere ancora meglio rispetto a quanto fatto l'anno scorso. L'ex Lazio è una garanzia in posizionamento, chiusure e ripartenza, un centrale completo, e sa far giocare bene anche i suoi compagni. A Eindhoven contro il PSV la difesa nerazzurra fu un vero punto di forza per Spalletti, al Camp Nou non è stato così e adesso il tecnico dovrà capire cosa sarà meglio fare in vista della partita di ritorno, quando una vittoria potrebbe spalancare le porte degli ottavi di finale all'Inter.