Immobile ma non troppo. Ciro segna sempre, come Salas e Claudio Lopez

Fonte: Dal nostro inviato all'Olimpico di Roma

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Che giochi dall'inizio o che entri a gara in corso, spesso il nome di Ciro Immobile entra comunque nel tabellino dei marcatori. E' successo questa sera, contro l'Apollon Limassol in Europa League. Ed è successo (parecchie volte) anche nella passata edizione del torneo internazionale. L'appuntamento con il gol europeo, dunque, si ripete per Immobile che così facendo raggiunge Claudio Lopez e Salas nella classifica marcatori della Lazio in Europa (9). Ancora uno per arrivare alla pari di Casiraghi, anche se il sogno - difficile ma realizzabile - resta quello di raggiungere quota 20 gol, addirittura a +8 su Nedved e Rocchi. Così facendo, infatti, Immobile eguaglierebbe lo stesso Simone Inzaghi. L'attuale allenatore della Lazio...