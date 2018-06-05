  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Quale sarà il grande colpo di mercato della Juventus?
  Alvaro Morata
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  Mauro Icardi
  Paul Pogba

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Inter, c'è il sì di Malcom: si tratta sulla formula col Bordeaux

05.06.2018 23:36 di Tommaso Bonan   articolo letto 3228 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Malcom dice sì all'Inter. Il giocatore è convinto che la destinazione nerazzurra sia quella giusta per la sua crescita e ha espresso la sua preferenza per la Beneamata. L'incontro di ieri sera è stato positivo: lo cercano top club europei come PSG, Liverpool e Borussia Dortmund, ma il brasiliano ha già reso nota la sua volontà. L'Inter ora dovrà ragionare sulla formula e preparare un'offerta da presentare al Bordeaux, con i nerazzurri che finora non hanno intenzione di spingersi oltre i 40 milioni. La richiesta è alta, si parte dai 50 milioni di euro con formule da definire, ma un passo importante è già stato fatto. Lo riporta Sky Sport.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: il patto non scritto con Higuain (e Allegri...). Inter: Icardi, la scelta del club. Milan: il braccio di ferro tra Li e l'Uefa. Napoli: ecco Verdi! E Sarri...

Juve: il patto non scritto con Higuain (e Allegri...). Inter: Icardi, la scelta del club. Milan: il braccio di ferro tra Li e l'Uefa. Napoli: ecco Verdi! E Sarri...

Primo piano

De Zerbi: “Si, sono vicino al Sassuolo”

De Zerbi: “Si, sono vicino al Sassuolo” “Si, sono vicino al Sassuolo”. Così contattato da Sportitalia Roberto De Zerbi ha confermato di essere virtualmente il nuovo allenatore neroverde. Affare fatto, il post Iachini è Roberto De Zerbi...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy