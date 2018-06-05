Inter, c'è il sì di Malcom: si tratta sulla formula col Bordeaux

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Malcom dice sì all'Inter. Il giocatore è convinto che la destinazione nerazzurra sia quella giusta per la sua crescita e ha espresso la sua preferenza per la Beneamata. L'incontro di ieri sera è stato positivo: lo cercano top club europei come PSG, Liverpool e Borussia Dortmund, ma il brasiliano ha già reso nota la sua volontà. L'Inter ora dovrà ragionare sulla formula e preparare un'offerta da presentare al Bordeaux, con i nerazzurri che finora non hanno intenzione di spingersi oltre i 40 milioni. La richiesta è alta, si parte dai 50 milioni di euro con formule da definire, ma un passo importante è già stato fatto. Lo riporta Sky Sport.