Inter, Icardi ancora a secco: a caccia del primo gol stagionale

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Dopo Cristiano Ronaldo e Gonzalo Higuain, adesso manca solo Mauro Icardi. Come si legge sulle colonne di Tuttosport, il capitano dell'Inter è ancora in questa stagione dopo che i due botti di mercato di quest'estate hanno trovato le via del gol sbloccandosi in campionato. L'opportunità per l'argentino si presenterà quest'oggi, calcio d'inizio alle 18.55, contro il Tottenham.