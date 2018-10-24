Inter, Icardi: "Non sono contento della nostra partita"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Mauro Icardi, attaccante dell’Inter, commenta così la sconfitta per 2-0 contro il Barcellona ai microfoni di Sky Sport: “Oggi la differenza è stata nel primo tempo, non siamo stati da Inter: abbiamo lasciato troppi spazi e la palla a loro. Meglio nella ripresa, dove abbiamo pressato alto. Ci è mancata precisione nell’ultimo passaggio, non sono contento della nostra partita. Al ritorno dovremo fare una grande prrestazione, che è ciò che conta per vincere il girone. Abbiamo giocato contro campioni che negli ultimi anni hanno vinto tutto, ma si doveva far meglio”.