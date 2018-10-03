Inter, Icardi: "Spalletti fa bene, voglio aiutare la squadra"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

"Cerco sempre di fare il meglio possibile per la squadra". Queste le parole rilasciate da Icardi a Sky Sport dopo la vittoria per 2-1 sul campo del PSV. L'attaccante dell'Inter ha poi aggiunto: "Le richieste di Spalletti? Il mister deve fare il suo lavoro e fa bene. Oggi nel finale dovevamo difendere, loro erano molto bravi a mettere la palla in area e a fare casino. Ho cercato fino alla fine di aiutare i miei compagni nel migliore dei modi".