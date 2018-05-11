Inter, il 23 maggio Lautaro Martinez in Italia per le visite mediche

In vista della prossima stagione l'Inter ha già piazzato il colpo Stefan de Vrij ma l'olandese non sarà l'unico ad arrivare alla Pinetina in tempi brevi. Manca infatti soltanto l'annuncio per Kwadwo Asamoah e il 23 maggio arriverà anche Lautaro Martinez, che svolgerà le visite mediche con i nerazzurri.