Inter, il club premia Bastoni: ingaggio quadruplicato fino al 2024

© foto di Massimiliano Vitez/Image Sport

Novità su presente e futuro di Alessandro Bastoni, difensore centrale di casa Inter, raccontate dalla redazione di FcInterNews.it. E' entrata nel vivo la trattativa per il rinnovo del giovane difensore fino all'estate del 2024. L'Inter ha deciso di premiare il giovane difensore classe 1999 con l'adeguamento dello stipendio dagli attuali 300mila euro più bonus a circa 1,2 milioni netti a stagione.

Oggi il summit Oggi pomeriggio i suoi rappresentanti erano in sede in viale della Liberazione per portare avanti i discorsi relativi appunto al rinnovo del centrale scuola Atalanta. Un'intesa impostata e solo da ratificare negli ultimi dettagli. Perché Bastoni è un punto fermo del presente ma sopratutto sarà un pilastro futuro della squadra interista.