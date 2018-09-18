Inter, il quasi acquisto Dembelé e 30 milioni di rimpianti

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

L'edizione odierna di Tuttosport fa il punto su quello che poteva essere un centrocampista dell'Inter, Mousa Dembelé, e che invece è sempre regista del Tottenham che stasera affronteranno in Champions League i nerazzurri. L'idea, prima di Arturo Vidal, prima di Luka Modric, era quella di prendere il belga: 30 milioni per un giocatore in scadenza però erano troppi per l'Inter, infastiditi anche dalle sue voglia di monetizzare in Cina.