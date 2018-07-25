  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A

Inter, Man United su Perisic. Ma prima deve salutare Martial

25.07.2018 21:45 di Pierpaolo Matrone   articolo letto 12094 volte
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

"Mi servono altri due giocatori". José Mourinho è stato chiaro: vuole rinforzi per il suo Manchester United. E il nome tornato di moda - riferisce il Daily Record - è quello di Ivan Perisic, a lungo trattato nella scorsa stagione, oltre a quello di Willian del Chelsea, per cui l'operazione sarebbe più complicata, visto il muro alzato da Maurizio Sarri. L'Inter dovrà stare attenta, anche se la valutazione è bella alta e il board dei Red Devils non vorrebbero finanziare quest'operazione. Servirà pertanto una cessione e in uscita c'è Anthony Martial, che libererebbe una casella proprio nel ruolo dell'esterno offensivo croato. L'ex Monaco, però, ancora non trova squadra.
