Inter, non solo Tonali. In casa Brescia piace anche Cistana

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Nel Brescia non c'è solo il regista Sandro Tonali al centro dell'interesse dei grandi club nostrani e non solo, pare che il Chelsea sia infatti pronto a mettere sul piatto 23 milioni per il suo cartellino, ma anche un altro calciatore. Si tratta del difensore Andrea Cistana, centrale classe '97 che sta impressionando gli addetti ai lavori per la personalità, la freddezza e le qualità in fase di impostazione. Secondo quanto riferisce il Giornale di Brescia il giocatore piace molto al Sassuolo di Roberto De Zerbi, mentre fra le grandi è l'Inter a essersi mossa per prima. I nerazzurri potrebbero provare a imbastire una trattativa unica per Cistana e Tonali con Cellino che al momento li ritiene incedibili.