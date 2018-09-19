Inter, Perisic: "Possiamo superare il girone, successo fondamentale"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Ivan Perisic, intervenuto a UEFA.com, parla così del successo ottenuto in casa contro il Tottenham: "E' un successo fondamentale per noi. Abbiamo lottato fino all'ultimo minuto e dimostrato che abbiamo carattere, avendo dato tutto noi stessi. Metà della nostra squadra scendeva in campo per la prima volta in Champions, non era facile. Possiamo superare il girone, ma dobbiamo ragionare partita dopo partita".