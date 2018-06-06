Inter, Politano e Malcom. Sassuolo chiede 30mln, Bordeaux ne vuole 50

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

"C'è Politano con Malcom". Titola così Tuttosport in merito al mercato dell'Inter, sulle tracce dell'esterno offensivo classe '93 del Sassuolo e del 21enne del Bordeaux. Il club nerazzurro ha manifestato il proprio interesse per il brasiliano, ma su Malcom ci sono tutte le big europee a partire da Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain e Bayern Monaco. Tant’è vero che il Bordeaux in questo momento spara alto, chiedendo oltre 50 milioni di euro. Politano è invece valutato dai neroverdi 28-30 milioni di euro, l'Inter non vuole andare oltre i 22-23 inserendo delle contropartite (Pinamonti, Valietti ed Emmers i candidati).