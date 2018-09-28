Inter, Spalletti: "Brozovic-Nainggolan più Lautaro? E' una possibilità"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Prima di concedersi alle domande dei giornalisti presenti al Suning Training Centre, Luciano Spalletti risponde a quelle inviate dai tifosi via Facebook con la mediazione di InterTV: "Cagliari e PSV un bel modo per entrare in forma? Sì se continuiamo a ottenere vittorie e dare un senso alla nostra professione, che deve passare attraverso più vittorie possibili. Se ci riuscissimo sarebbe il modo migliore per preparare la trasferta a Eindhoven. La squadra sta bene e i calciatori sono motivati e attenti a farsi trovare pronti. Brozovic-Nainggolan più Lautaro? Possibile, dai tifosi attenti accettiamo ogni consiglio. Lautaro è a disposizione, chiaro che è passato un lungo periodo senza allenarsi e bisogna vedere poi che problemi possa avere nel minutaggio. Vrsaljko ancora non è in gruppo e fa allenamento differenziato. Nelle ultime tre partite abbiamo avuto poco in più e in quel poco si è visto che può essere lo sbocco per riappropriarci delle nostre qualità. Non dobbiamo diventare tutti uguali, ognuno deve portare il proprio lavoro svolto per arrivare a essere all'Inter, la qualità individuale che ci ha aperto la strada per essere a un certo livello. Ognuno deve metterci il suo e questo deve rimanere intatto. Qui si tende a diventare tutti simili e abbassare le punte di possibilità che abbiamo".