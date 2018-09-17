Inter, Spalletti: "Domani match già decisivo per il primo posto"

© foto di ALBERTO LINGRIA

Il tecnico dell'Inter Luciano Spalletti ha analizzato i temi del match d'esordio in Champions League contro il Tottenham in programma domani attraverso i microfoni di SkySport. Ecco uno estratto delle sue parole: "Quella di domani può essere la gara che dare la svolta al nostro inizio perché facendo bene in questa competizione si trae ogni vantaggio. Anche chi non l'ha giocata si renderà conto subito delle emozioni che dà e della sua bellezza. Vincendo se ne riceve una spinta importante. Già decisiva per la vittoria del girone? Sì, dobbiamo vincerla e farla andare in quella direzione. Stop. Il resto verrà dopo. Come affrontare il Tottenham? Ci vorrà equilibrio, ma ci saranno da superare i momenti dove prenderanno in mano il gioco e dove ti dovrai adattare alle loro caratteristiche. Loro hanno tutto, forza, velocità e tecnica. Come noi vorranno vincere, sarà una partita a viso aperto e noi vogliamo trarne beneficio".