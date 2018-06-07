Inter, summit in vista col Barcellona per tenere Rafinha

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Inter sempre al lavoro per trattenere Rafinha: secondo quanto riferito da Tuttosport, nei prossimi giorni la dirigenza del club nerazzurro terrà un nuovo summit per convincere il Barcellona a fare uno sconto. Sui termini, soprattutto: l'Inter punta a un prestito con obbligo di riscatto per spostare il pagamento alla prossima stagione. Se il Barcellona si dovesse rivelare inamovibile, l'Inter rimanderebbe la discusione a luglio.