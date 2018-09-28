Inter, terminato CDA: sul tavolo approvazione del bilancio societario

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

E' terminato il CDA dell'Inter. Nessuno slittamento, all'ordine del giorno il tema principale è stata l'approvazione del bilancio al 30 giugno 2018, che si chiuderà con una perdita di circa 18 milioni di euro: i conti, secondo il club, sono in regola con i paletti del Financial Fair Play. Nel corso del CdA verrà discussa anche l'approvazione del bilancio di M-I Stadio, la società con cui Inter, Milan e il Comune di Milano gestiscono San Siro. Infine, sarà fissata la data dell'assemblea dei soci: in quella data si capirà il futuro di Erick Thohir, dato che il suo mandato come presidente scadrà proprio all'approvazione del bilancio 2018.