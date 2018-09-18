Inter-Tottenham, la stampa inglese cita Pochettino e la sua mucca

Mauricio Pochettino prova ad affidarsi alla filosofia per superare il momento difficile nel quale è incappato il suo Tottenham. Gli inglesi oggi, alle ore 18.55, faranno il loro esordio in Champions League a San Siro, sul campo dell'Inter. Gli Spurs sono reduci da due sconfitte consecutive in campionato, e il manager sembra faticare a trovare una soluzione. Tanto che ieri in conferenza stampa ha dichiarato: "È come una mucca che vede passare il treno per dieci anni. Puoi chiederle a che ora passa precisamente, ma la mucca non avrà mai la risposta giusta". Che è anche l'apertura della pagina sportiva del Telegraph. "Santa mucca!", esclama invece il Sun in prima pagina. Di seguito le varie prime pagine sul tema provenienti da Oltremanica