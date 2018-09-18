Inter, Vecino: "Campionato? Siamo ancora in tempo per riprenderci"

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Raggiunto da Sky Sport a margine della conferenza stampa odierna, il centrocampista dell'Inter Matias Vecino ha parlato del valore del Tottenham e delle difficoltà in campionato: "Affrontiamo una squadra forte che gioca assieme da un po' di tempo on lo stesso tecnico, sarà difficile. Ma dopo una sconfitta la cosa migliore è giocare subito. Siamo carichi per questa nuova competizione, andiamo con entusiasmo. Campionato? Siamo ancora in tempo per riprenderci quello che ci aspetta, dobbiamo farlo vedere in campo. Una vittoria domani ci aiuterà".