Inter, Vecino: "Girone duro? Abbiamo troppa storia per temere"

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Il centrocampista dell'Inter, Matias Vecino, ha parlato in conferenza stampa prima della sfida contro il Tottenham, dimostrandosi fiducioso per la Champions League. "Ci manca la continuità. Fatto bene solo a tratti. Le occasioni non sono mancate, ma il tatticismo italiano chiede altro. L'Inter è un club con troppa storia per temere gli avversari. Possiamo fare bene".