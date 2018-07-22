Inter, Vidal il primo obiettivo per il centrocampo: serve una cessione

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Arturo Vidal adesso è diventato il primo obiettivo per il centrocampo dell'Inter. Come riporta Il Corriere dello Sport il Bayern Monaco chiede 30 milioni di euro per il Guerriero. Ausilio, avvistato in Germania prima di volare a Nanchino, si è informato sui numeri dell’operazione, ha fatto un primo approccio e ha capito che per portarla a termine dovrà monetizzare la partenza di uno dei centrocampisti in organico. Borja Valero resta, più facile la partenza di uno fra Vecino e Gagliardini.