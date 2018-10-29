Inter, Zhang vuole Marotta operativo già da dicembre

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

L'edizione odierna di Tuttosport spiega che Steven Zhang, neo presidente dell'Inter, è fiducioso di chiudere presto l'accordo con Giuseppe Marotta. Il dirigente è sereno circa le possibilità di trovare a metà settimana l’accordo con Andrea Agnelli per risolvere il contratto che ancora lo lega alla Juve come direttore general e resta l'obiettivo numero uno di Suning, che vorrebbe averlo operativo come amministratore delegato già da dicembre.