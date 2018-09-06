Ittihad smentisce l'interesse per la Samp: "Notizie totalmente infondate"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Attraverso il proprio sito ufficiale, Ittihad Media Center ha reso noto il seguente comunicato di smentita circa le voci su un interesse per la Sampdoria: "Ittihad Media Center ha seguito le notizie diffuse da alcuni siti italiani, che affermavano falsamente che Ittihad intendesse acquistare l'Italian Sampdoria Club. Le notizie hanno basato le loro false affermazioni sul fatto che Ittihad e Walter Sabatini hanno un ottimo rapporto. Ittihad Media Center sottolinea e sottolinea che tutte le notizie circolate su questo tema sono infondate e non hanno un briciolo di verità. Questa dichiarazione è stata rilasciata per impedire qualsiasi tentativo di sfruttare il nome di Ittihad per lo scopo sbagliato".