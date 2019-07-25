  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

James, Pepe e Lukaku. Valzer di punte che coinvolge tutta Europa

25.07.2019 10:51 di Luca Bargellini

E' un vero e proprio puzzle il calciomercato. La riprova arriva ogni estate quando una concatenazione di operazioni porta a delineare i nuovi organici di tutte le formazioni, italiane e internazionale. Non fa eccezione la sessione attuale con Nicolas Pepe del Lille che potrebbe essere la chiave di volta. L'attaccante, infatti, piace al Napoli, che lo vede come alternativa a James Rodriguez, ma anche al Manchester United che lo vede come alternativa a Romelu Lukaku, centravanti nel mirino dell'Inter.

A parlare dei questo giro di attaccanti è il Daily Star quest'oggi che punta forte sull'ipotesi del francese come nome forte per i Red Devils.
