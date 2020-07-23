Joao Mario saluta la Lokomotiv: "Esperienza meravigliosa, vi auguro il meglio"

Nel giorno del suo addio alla Lokomotiv Mosca, il centrocampista portoghese Joao Mario parla così della sua esperienza nella capitale russa: "Voglio dire grazie a tutti i tifosi grazie per tutto il supporto che ho ricevuto quest'anno, è stato un piacere per me giocare per la Lokomotiv, una esperienza meravigliosa, vi auguro il meglio possibile per il vostro futuro. In bocca al lupo". Per il lusitano ora il ritorno all'Inter.