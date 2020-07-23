Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Joao Mario saluta la Lokomotiv: "Esperienza meravigliosa, vi auguro il meglio"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 16:30Serie A
di Simone Lorini

Nel giorno del suo addio alla Lokomotiv Mosca, il centrocampista portoghese Joao Mario parla così della sua esperienza nella capitale russa: "Voglio dire grazie a tutti i tifosi grazie per tutto il supporto che ho ricevuto quest'anno, è stato un piacere per me giocare per la Lokomotiv, una esperienza meravigliosa, vi auguro il meglio possibile per il vostro futuro. In bocca al lupo". Per il lusitano ora il ritorno all'Inter.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Я хотел бы поблагодарить «Локомотив- Москва», от президента до тренерского штаба, моих коллег и болельщиков, за то, что я чувствовал себя как дома в этом сезоне. Было приятно носить вашу футболку и бороться за ваши цвета. Я ухожу с очень позитивным чувством о этих моментах, которые мы разделили вместе. Всего наилучшего! I would like to thank everyone at Lokomotiv Moscow, from the President to the coaching staff, my colleagues and the fans, for making me feel at home during this season. It has been a pleasure to wear your shirt and to fight for your colours. I am leaving with a very positive feeling about the moments we shared together. All the best! @fclokomotiv 🚂🚂 🟢🔴

