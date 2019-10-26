Juve, addio di Mandzukic scontato. Quasi certa anche la partenza di Can

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il quotidiano Tuttosport oggi in edicola fa il punto sulla prossima finestra di calciomercato che attende la Juventus e, sul mercato in uscita, conferma che l'uscita di Mario Mandzukic è scontata. Praticamente certa anche la cessione di Emre Can, che al pari del croato non è stato inserito nella lista Champions per la prima parte di stagione.