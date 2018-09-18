  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Juve, CR7 torna in Champions: 15 centri al Valencia, 8 al Mestalla

18.09.2018 06:45 di Marco Spadavecchia  Twitter:    articolo letto 261 volte
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Nei nove anni di onorato servizio col Madrid, dei 450 gol segnati in camiseta blanca ben 15 su 18 partite sono finiti nella porta del Valencia (di cui 8 solo al Mestalla), prossimo avversario della Juventus e di CR7 nell'esordio stagionale in Champions. Dalla Spagna ripartirà infatti il cammino dei bianconeri verso il sogno che il portoghese ha realizzato per ben cinque volte in carriera: cinque, come i Palloni d'oro vinti dal portoghese tra Manchester e Real. Una sfida inedita per la Juve, che non ha mai affrontato i Murcielagos nella competizione. Il club spagnolo torna in Uefa dopo tre stagioni di assenza, e un campionato terminato al quarto posto dietro Barcellona e le due di Madrid. La squadra di Marcelino diventerà l'ottava spagnola ad affrontare i bianconeri nella massima competizione europea per club. Ronaldo tornerà in Spagna per la sua prima partita europea nel post Madrid. E, necessariamente, dovrà essere l'arma in più della Juventus: contro il Valencia e in tutta la Champions League, dove è stato capocannoniere seriale del torneo.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie D

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti Bisogna partire da un dato per capire il motivo per il quale tutti - giocatori della Stella Rossa, giornalisti ed ex calciatori della squadra di Belgrado - hanno fiducia pressoché illimitata Vladan Milojević, l'attuale allenatore. E' colui che ha riportato Nenad Krsticic e compagni...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy