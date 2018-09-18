Juve, CR7 torna in Champions: 15 centri al Valencia, 8 al Mestalla

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Nei nove anni di onorato servizio col Madrid, dei 450 gol segnati in camiseta blanca ben 15 su 18 partite sono finiti nella porta del Valencia (di cui 8 solo al Mestalla), prossimo avversario della Juventus e di CR7 nell'esordio stagionale in Champions. Dalla Spagna ripartirà infatti il cammino dei bianconeri verso il sogno che il portoghese ha realizzato per ben cinque volte in carriera: cinque, come i Palloni d'oro vinti dal portoghese tra Manchester e Real. Una sfida inedita per la Juve, che non ha mai affrontato i Murcielagos nella competizione. Il club spagnolo torna in Uefa dopo tre stagioni di assenza, e un campionato terminato al quarto posto dietro Barcellona e le due di Madrid. La squadra di Marcelino diventerà l'ottava spagnola ad affrontare i bianconeri nella massima competizione europea per club. Ronaldo tornerà in Spagna per la sua prima partita europea nel post Madrid. E, necessariamente, dovrà essere l'arma in più della Juventus: contro il Valencia e in tutta la Champions League, dove è stato capocannoniere seriale del torneo.