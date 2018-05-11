Juve, destino incerto per l'attacco: Higuain può essere il sacrificato

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Quella della Juventus sarà un'estate di grandi cambiamenti, secondo Sportmediaset. Il portale web racconta di una cessione illustre in attacco, infatti potrebbe partire uno fra Paulo Dybala e Gonzalo Higuain. Per la Joya però non saranno ascoltate offerte inferiori ai 120-140 milioni, cifra che al momento nessuno ha intenzione di spendere. Per questo il sacrificato, a sorpresa, potrebbe essere il Pipita. Attualmente la sua valutazione si aggira sui 50 milioni di euro e in Inghilterra l'argentino ha un buon mercato.