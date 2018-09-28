Juve, Dybala: "Con CR7 è dura per tutti segnare ma conta vincere"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Nel corso dell'intervista al Corriere della Sera, Paulo Dybala, dieci della Juventus, ha parlato anche dell'arrivo in bianconero di Cristiano Ronaldo. "Pochi tiri a causa sua? Con lui che tira molto chiaramente è più dura per gli altri, ma conta vincere. L'aspetto che più sorprende di Cristiano è l'intensità con cui si allena ma anche la sua voglia di vincere. Tra lui e Messi non ci sono differenze, sono due fenomeni", ha detto la Joya di casa Juventus.