Juve, Dybala si allena in gruppo: alle 19 conferenza Allegri e Chiellini

Dall'inviato alla Continassa

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Valencia si avvicina, così come il debutto in Champions League della Juventus. Verso la sfida di domani al Mestalla, in questi minuti i bianconeri sono in campo per il consueto allenamento di vigilia aperto ai media. Sull'erba della Continassa non c'è Mattia De Sciglio: gli esami strumentali ai quali il giocatore si è sottoposto hanno evidenziato una lesione ai flessori della coscia destra, problema che potrebbe tenerlo lontano dal campo per almeno due settimane. Sul terreno di gioco presente anche Paulo Dybala, che nonostante il colpo preso contro il Sassuolo dovrebbe far parte dei convocati per la gara contro il Valencia. Resta da capire il tecnico livornese lo sceglierà titolare oppure gli preferirà Bernardeschi nel tridente.

VERSO IL MESTALLA - Al termine della seduta il gruppo partirà alla volta della Spagna. E, intorno alle 18, i bianconeri atterreranno in terra iberica. Alle 18.40 è previsto il walk around al Mestalla di Valencia, la solita ricognizione sul terreno di gioco. A seguire, alle 19, la conferenza stampa di Giorgio Chiellini che accompagnerà le parole dell'allenatore bianconero. Tuttomercatoweb seguirà live l'incontro stampa dal Mestalla.