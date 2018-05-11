  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A

Juve, la matematica prima del futuro di Allegri. Tante piste alternative

11.05.2018 13:08 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 6614 volte
Il futuro dopo la certezza matematica dello Scudetto. E' questo il pensiero della Juventus e di Max Allegri, secondo Tuttosport. Nel caso in cui contro la Roma dovesse arrivare il punto necessario al matematico successo le due parti si incontrerebbero la prossima settimana per definire l'eventuale futuro congiunto. Da Vinovo filtra un cauto ottimismo, ma niente è ancora scritto ed il quotidiano torinese torna sui nomi del possibile successore. Il sogno è Zinedine Zidane, le piste più percorribili portano ai nomi di Didier Deschamps, Simone Inzaghi, Diego Simeone e Mauricio Pochettino. La sorpresa, invece, può essere Sergio Conceiçao.
