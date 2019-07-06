Juve-Napoli, non solo Icardi. E' duello sul mercato anche per Rafael Leao

Icardi, ma non solo. Secondo La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus e Napoli si sfidano sul mercato anche per Rafael Leao, ventenne portoghese che qualcuno ha già paragonato a Mbappe. Valutato 30 milioni di euro - si legge - la partita è apertissima. Da un lato Giuntoli si sta dando da fare per ottenere il consenso del giocatore e del suo entourage, ben sapendo che i rivali bianconeri da tempo hanno stretto contatti con il mondo del centravanti nato ad Amada. Paratici in persona sta seguendo la pratica, con la ferma intenzione di difendere la pole position. Eppure anche Giuntoli si sta muovendo con determinazione. Il portoghese, infatti, è tra gli attaccanti di maggior prospettiva della nuova generazione. Tanto è vero che sulle sue tracce ci sono altri importanti club stranieri abituati a investire sui giovani: Arsenal e Borussia Dortmund.