Juve, Nedved: "Siamo tra le favorite. Cristiano Ronaldo leader silenzioso"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Pavel Nedved, vice-presidente della Juventus, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport 24 a pochi minuti dall'esordio in Champions dei bianconeri: "Ci sono sempre 4-5 squadre favorite per vincere la Champions. Quest'anno ci siamo anche noi, non ci nascondiamo. Speriamo di essere pronti, le notti di Champions sono sempre molto belle. Rivali? Le solite: il Barcellona è partito benissimo, il Real è detentore, poi PSG e Manchester City. La Champions è imprevedibile, dobbiamo essere pronti. Allegri? Per lui scelte difficili, ma opera sempre in modo giusto, per il bene del club e di tutti noi. Vogliamo arrivar lontano ed esprimere un bel calcio. Cristiano farà la differenza? Senza parlare è un leader, il numero 1 al mondo. Si vede da come si allena, trascina i compagni. Siamo molto contenti di come è partita la stagione".