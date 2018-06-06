Juve, per Darmian vacanze in Sudafrica: c'è distanza con lo United

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Matteo Darmian attende la Juventus. Tuttosport scrive che l'esterno in uscita dal Manchester United è in vacanza in Sudafrica, con i bianconeri c'è un'intesa sulla base di un contratto quadriennale a 2,5 milioni di euro. Tuttavia, per chiudere l'affare, si attende l'ok dei Red Devils: lo United non vuole scendere sotto i 20 milioni di euro, mentre la Juve è irremovibile relativamente all’offerta di 12 milioni più i bonus, che potrebbero alzare la cifra fino a 15. Distanza che, però, sembra destinata ad essere limata anche in virtù del contratto in scadenza dell'ex Milan e Torino nel giugno 2019.