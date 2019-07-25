Juve, Rugani: "Felice di essere rimasto. Il Chelsea mi aveva cercato"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Dopo la sfida a Nanchino contro l'Inter, il difensore della Juventus, Daniele Rugani, ha parlato del suo momento e del mercato della passata stagione. Queste le sue parole riportate dal Corriere dello Sport: "Sarri è rimasto l’allenatore e l’uomo che ho conosciuto qualche anno fa, nella squadra c’è grande entusiasmo e l’obiettivo di partire bene. A posteriori dico che sono contento di essere rimasto la scorsa estate: il Chelsea mi aveva cercato, ma con la società abbiamo concordato che non era giusto separare le nostre strade. I dirigenti hanno investito su di me e, anche se a inizio campionato in difesa c’era un grande affollamento, ho trovato i miei spazi".