Juve, tweet di Allegri: "Delusione giusta. Ma Real più bravo, applausi"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Consueto appuntamento con Twitter per Massimiliano Allegri. Il tecnico della Juventus analizza così il pesante 0-3 incassato dal Real Madrid: "Capisco la delusione. È giusta. Ma io faccio fatica a rimproverare una squadra che ci ha provato, contro i migliori al mondo. Nello sport e nella vita c’è chi dimostra di essere più bravo: lo si applaude, e si continua a lavorare per diventare come lui. Ora rialziamoci in fretta".