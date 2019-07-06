Juve, via Higuain-Mandzukic per far spazio (eventualmente) a Icardi

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Higuain e Mandzukic - sottolinea La Gazzetta dello Sport - sono gli attaccanti che dovrebbero abbandonare la Juventus per far posto eventualmente all'obiettivo Icardi. Senza scordare Kean, anche lui in discussione in queste settimane. Insomma, con l’aggiunta dell’intoccabile CR7 e di Dybala, alla Juve c’è un esagerato affollamento di punte. E poi Paratici deve racimolare altro denaro per un ulteriore investimento.

Le offerte - Al momento, in uscita ci sono solo timidissimi interessamenti tedeschi per Mario, mentre è il Pipita che rischia di far da tappo: un anno fa è stato vicino allo scambio con l’alter ego nerazzurro. Adesso a parole rifiuta qualsiasi destinazione italiana diversa dalla Juve. Con il tempo si capirà se l’apertura del neo d.s. romanista Gianluca Petrachi, che ha paragonato Gonzalo a Batigol, cambierà lo scenario.