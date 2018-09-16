Juventus, Bonucci: "Vittoria fondamentale, complimenti a CR7"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il difensore della Juventus Leonardo Bonucci ha commentato così sui social la vittoria di oggi contro il Sassuolo attraverso i propri social: “Un’altra vittoria fondamentale per il nostro cammino. Un bel modo per preparare l’inizio di mercoledì nella #UCL. Complimenti a @cristiano per la prima doppietta con la Juve”.