Serie A

Juventus, Cadena SER conferma: "Allegri ha detto no al Real Madrid"

05.06.2018 21:30 di Lorenzo Di Benedetto  Twitter:    articolo letto 12255 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Nelle ultime ore in Italia si è parlato di una presunta offerta del Real Madrid per Massimiliano Allegri che però avrebbe detto di no a Florentino Perez. La Gazzetta dello Sport nella sua edizione odierna ha confermato il no del tecnico juventino che avrebbe inoltre rifiutato le proposte di PSG e Arsenal. E anche in Spagna dalla Cadena SER arriva la conferma: "Allegri ha rifiutato la panchina del Real Madrid per restare alla Juventus".

