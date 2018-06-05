Juventus, Cadena SER conferma: "Allegri ha detto no al Real Madrid"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Nelle ultime ore in Italia si è parlato di una presunta offerta del Real Madrid per Massimiliano Allegri che però avrebbe detto di no a Florentino Perez. La Gazzetta dello Sport nella sua edizione odierna ha confermato il no del tecnico juventino che avrebbe inoltre rifiutato le proposte di PSG e Arsenal. E anche in Spagna dalla Cadena SER arriva la conferma: "Allegri ha rifiutato la panchina del Real Madrid per restare alla Juventus".