La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Juventus, chi è Arrivabene: team principal Ferrari già membro del cda

01.10.2018 13:53 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 7211 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il profilo di Maurizio Arrivabene è tra quelli più caldi per prendere il posto da amministratore delegato della Juventus. Membro del cda bianconero, questo è il profilo tracciato da Juventus.com del team principal della Ferrari. "Nato a Brescia il 7 marzo 1957, dopo una ventennale esperienza in Italia e all’estero nell’ambito di marketing e promozioni, nel 1997 viene assunto in Philip Morris Europa, a Losanna (Svizzera), con la funzione di Manager Event Marketing, per diventare poi Director ed in seguito, per Philip Morris International, Vice President. Sempre per Philip Morris International assume nel 2007 la posizione di Vice President Marlboro Global Communication and Promotions e dal 2011 il ruolo di Vice President Consumers Channel Strategy and Event Marketing. Dal 2010 fa parte della F1 Commission in rappresentanza degli sponsor della F1 e - dal 2015 - in rappresentanza della Scuderia Ferrari. Dal 2011 al 2012 è stato membro della Sport Business Academy (SDA Bocconi School of Management e RCS Sport), nel Program Advisory Team. Dal 2012 fa parte del Consiglio di Amministrazione di Juventus F.C. SpA, in cui è stato, fino al 2015, anche membro del Comitato Controllo e Rischi e del Comitato Nomine e Remunerazioni. A partire dal mese di gennaio 2015 assume il ruolo di Direttore Generale della Gestione Sportiva e Team Principal della Scuderia Ferrari".
