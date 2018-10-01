  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Juventus, chi è Giorgio Ricci: l'uomo dei ricavi di casa bianconera

01.10.2018 13:12 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 9644 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

"Ai ricavi Giorgio Ricci". Non è una novità, in casa Juventus, ma il nome del quarantaduenne piemontese è stato citato oggi in Lega Calcio da Andrea Agnelli, numero uno della Vecchia Signora. Questo il profilo del dirigente stilato da Juventus.com. "Nato ad Asti il 27 maggio 1976, si laurea in Marketing presso l'Università degli Studi di Pavia ed inizia la sua carriera nel marketing di beni di largo consumo presso la Egidio Galbani SpA (al tempo parte del gruppo Danone) nel 2001, dove lavora su alcune brand dell'azienda fino al passaggio in Juventus nel 2003. Da quell’anno al 2012 ricopre all'interno di Juventus ruoli di crescente responsabilità nel Marketing e nelle Sponsorship, fino ad assumere dapprima la carica di Marketing Manager ed infine, nel novembre 2008, di Head of Partnerships. Nel dicembre 2012 inizia una nuova avventura professionale come direttore dell'area commerciale e marketing di FC Internazionale Milano fino al rientro, a marzo 2015, in Juventus nel ruolo di Head of Global Partnerships and Corporate Revenues; dal 2016 assume la carica di Co-Chief Revenue Officer".
