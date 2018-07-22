Juventus, David Luiz possibile pedina di scambio nell'affare Rugani

Fonte: Tuttojuve.com

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

La Juventus potrebbe chiedere David Luiz, difensore centrale brasiliano classe 1987, al Chelsea nell'ambito della trattativa che dovrebbe portare Daniele Rugani ai "Blues": stando ad indiscrezioni provenienti dall'Inghilterra, e riportate dal Daily News, il giocatore, che non rientrerebbe più nei piani di Sarri, potrebbe fare invece al caso dei bianconeri, che lo inserirebbero volentieri come possibile contropartita tecnica nell'affare Rugani. Vedremo quale sarà la risposta del Chelsea, con il quale c'è in ballo anche l'operazione Higuain.