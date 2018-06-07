Juventus, smentito l'interesse di Acuna dello Sporting

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

A prescindere da come si evolverà il futuro di Alex Sandro, l’eventuale partenza del brasiliano garantirebbe un sostanziosa plusvalenza alla Juventus: era stato pagato "appena" 26 milioni dal Porto nel 2015. E, nel caso, servirebbe un rimpiazzo di livello: in Portogallo, ad esempio, hanno parlato con insistenza di un accordo con Marcos Acuña, laterale sinistro in uscita dallo Sporting. Dal club bianconero smentiscono ogni interesse, nonostante il giocatore abbia risolto il contratto. Lo riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport.