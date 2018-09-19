  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

La formazione tipo della Juve: con Bernardeschi, senza Dybala

19.09.2018 20:34 di Ivan Cardia  Twitter:    articolo letto 3989 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Paulo Dybala non è al meglio, Douglas Costa esce per ultimo dal pullman e lascia il dubbio che, come abbiamo scritto, la Juve sappia punire in silenzio. Problemi di condizione o di disciplina che siano, in campo va Federico Bernardeschi: la conferma che la Juventus, in questo avvio di stagione, ha una sua formazione tipo. In cui non è prevista la presenza di Dybala, il numero 10, l’uomo da 180 milioni di euro. A cui non è stata sufficiente la prestazione in crescita contro il Sassuolo per riprendersi un posto da titolare.

È la formazione base della Juventus? Per ora sì, Allegri ha scelto gli stessi undici di partenza nelle due partite più complicate (Lazio e Valencia oggi). Per motivi anche contingenti: oggi, per esempio, l’intenzione di attaccare il Valencia per vie centrali, complice l’assenza di Kondogbia e la cattiva forma di Parejo. Alla prima in Champions vanno ancora in campo il 33 e il 17, Bernardeschi e Mandzukic, non il 10 e l’11, Dybala e Douglas Costa: per una ragione o per l’altra, un’indicazione chiara delle gerarchie del momento in casa dei bianconeri.

