La Juve e i gol su palla alta, Allegri: "Errori da parte di tutti"

Fonte: Inviato a Manchester

La Juve ha un problema con le palle alte. Quattro gol sui sei subiti in stagione sono arrivati su questo tipo di azioni e Massimiliano Allegri non si nasconde, nella conferenza stampa pre-Manchester United: "Ci sono stati errori da parte di tutti: bisogna dare pressione a chi crossa e marcare meglio in area. Finora su sei gol ne abbiamo presi

Già in precedenza, a dirla tutta, Allegri aveva posto il focus sulla questione della palla alta, in questo caso in situazione di possesso, considerata l’assenza di Mandzukic: “Dìovremo essere molto precisi perché loro hanno un'alternativa, la palla alta, che noi non possiamo avere".