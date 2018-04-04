VERSIONE MOBILE
  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto chiusa dopo il pareggio del Napoli al Mapei Stadium?
  Si, il Napoli non riuscirà a recuperare 4 punti
  No, sarà decisivo lo scontro diretto

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

La prima volta sotto la Nord: il Genoa scopre Medeiros

Dal corrispondente a Genova
04.04.2018 07:45 di Andrea Piras   articolo letto 3501 volte

Sinistro a giro sotto la Gradinata Nord. La rete di Iuri Medeiros a tempo praticamente scaduto è tanto bello quanto pesante. Un’autentica perla quella del giocatore portoghese arrivato a gennaio in prestito dallo Sporting Lisbona e che ha messo una pietra importante nella conquista della salvezza. Il giovane classe 1994 ha impiegato solamente quattro partite per lasciare il segno, indelebile, in un match del nostro campionato. Contro il Cagliari ha disputato una prestazione di grande sacrificio e di grande qualità, impreziosita dalla rete che al 90’ ha fatto esplodere il pubblico del Vecchio Balordo. "Il mio idolo è Messi, ma faccio il mio gioco e ho le mie caratteristiche. Cercherò di metterle in mostra", aveva dichiarato il giocatore nel giorno della sua presentazione a Palazzo Reale, cornice suggestiva del capoluogo ligure. Tanto lavoro, tanto sacrificio e tre spezzoni di partita per un totale di 64 minuti disputati prima di oggi, quando il mister gli ha concesso l’opportunità da titolare.
"E' stato bravissimo - ha dichiarato in conferenza stampa Ballardini proprio interpellato sul portoghese -. E' sempre stato nel gioco, ha fatto benissimo la fase difensiva. Ha fatto tanto e di qualità. All'inizio non era in grande condizione perchè veniva da un calcio diverso e lui è stato bravissimo ad allenarsi più degli altri e penso che se oggi ha avuto questa grande soddisfazione, e ha dato a noi questa grande soddisfazione, è perchè si è speso molto". Alle porte adesso c’è il derby della Lanterna, partita che non ha bisogno di nessuna presentazione. L’ex Sporting Lisbona bussa alla porta di Davide Ballardini per metterlo in difficoltà nella stesura della formazione che affronterà la Sampdoria in un match attesissimo dalla piazza e dalla città intera. Attendendo le scelte del tecnico ravennate per sabato sera, il Genoa intanto scopre Iuri Medeiros.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Primo piano

FOCUS TMW - Tutte le regine d'Europa, fra soliti nomi e sorprese

FOCUS TMW - Tutte le regine d'Europa, fra soliti nomi e sorprese Battute finali per molti tornei del Vecchio Continente. Queste attualmente le capoliste di ogni nazione. Se da una parte ci sono le classiche Bayern, Barcellona, Juventus e Paris Saint-Germain, altrove ci sono molte sorprese. In Grecia l'Olympiacos fatica e al momento sta cedendo...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.