La prima volta sotto la Nord: il Genoa scopre Medeiros

Dal corrispondente a Genova

Sinistro a giro sotto la Gradinata Nord. La rete di Iuri Medeiros a tempo praticamente scaduto è tanto bello quanto pesante. Un’autentica perla quella del giocatore portoghese arrivato a gennaio in prestito dallo Sporting Lisbona e che ha messo una pietra importante nella conquista della salvezza. Il giovane classe 1994 ha impiegato solamente quattro partite per lasciare il segno, indelebile, in un match del nostro campionato. Contro il Cagliari ha disputato una prestazione di grande sacrificio e di grande qualità, impreziosita dalla rete che al 90’ ha fatto esplodere il pubblico del Vecchio Balordo. "Il mio idolo è Messi, ma faccio il mio gioco e ho le mie caratteristiche. Cercherò di metterle in mostra", aveva dichiarato il giocatore nel giorno della sua presentazione a Palazzo Reale, cornice suggestiva del capoluogo ligure. Tanto lavoro, tanto sacrificio e tre spezzoni di partita per un totale di 64 minuti disputati prima di oggi, quando il mister gli ha concesso l’opportunità da titolare.

"E' stato bravissimo - ha dichiarato in conferenza stampa Ballardini proprio interpellato sul portoghese -. E' sempre stato nel gioco, ha fatto benissimo la fase difensiva. Ha fatto tanto e di qualità. All'inizio non era in grande condizione perchè veniva da un calcio diverso e lui è stato bravissimo ad allenarsi più degli altri e penso che se oggi ha avuto questa grande soddisfazione, e ha dato a noi questa grande soddisfazione, è perchè si è speso molto". Alle porte adesso c’è il derby della Lanterna, partita che non ha bisogno di nessuna presentazione. L’ex Sporting Lisbona bussa alla porta di Davide Ballardini per metterlo in difficoltà nella stesura della formazione che affronterà la Sampdoria in un match attesissimo dalla piazza e dalla città intera. Attendendo le scelte del tecnico ravennate per sabato sera, il Genoa intanto scopre Iuri Medeiros.