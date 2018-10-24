Lazio, Acerbi: "Determinati col Marsiglia, altrimenti soffriremo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Francesco Acerbi, difensore della Lazio, ha parlato a Sky Sport alla vigilia della sfida di Europa League contro il Marsiglia: "Loro giocano in casa, sono ottimi giocatori, ma noi abbiamo voglia di voglia di fare risultato. Dovremo mettere in campo tutta la nostra determinazione, altrimenti faremo fatica. Il rendimento della nostra difesa? L'anno scorso è stato protagonista l'attacco devastante, quest'anno cerchiamo un po' tutti di fare la fase difensiva. Anche la Juventus difende quasi in 11, forse lascia solo Cristiano Ronaldo. Nelle partite riusciamo a soffrire tutti insieme, questa è una delle cose più belle che ho notato".