Lazio, Inzaghi: "Domani cambio per far trovare a tutti la condizione"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Simone Inzaghi, tecnico della Lazio, ha parlato alla vigilia della gara contro l'Apollon ripercorrendo anche l'ultima Europa League. "La gara di Salisburgo vorrei rigiocarla ma quanto fatto rimane un grandissimo percorso. Il ritorno dei quarti è andato male, ma adesso dobbiamo pensare a domani. Dovremo fare subito bene perché il girone è complicato. Sappiamo che per noi l'Europa è importante, ho giocatori di livello e domani ci sarà qualche cambio per far trovare a tutti la condizione. Domenica abbiamo conquistato una vittoria importante, con tre punti ottimi su un campo difficile".