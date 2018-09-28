Lazio, Inzaghi elogia Di Francesco: "Della Roma temo soprattutto lui"

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
Reti e marcatori a confronto. Juventus e Napoli si preparano alla super sfida di domani e i numeri mettono in mostra un dato importante. Mettendo insieme tutte le competizioni, ovvero Serie A e Champions League, Insigne è nettamente il miglior marcatore dei due club. 5 reti, così...
Oggi
27 Set Album del 27.09.2018
26 Set Atalanta-Torino 0-0
26 Set Roma-Frosinone 4-0 (1)
26 Set Roma-Frosinone 4-0 (2)
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510