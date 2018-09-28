Lazio, Inzaghi elogia Di Francesco: "Della Roma temo soprattutto lui"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Da calciatori ad allenatori nella Capitale. È questo il percorso che accomuna Simone Inzaghi ed Eusebio Di Francesco, allenatori rispettivamente di Lazio e Roma. Lo ha ricordato il tecnico biancoceleste in conferenza stampa: "Ho grandissima stima di Eusebio, so quanto è difficile allenare a Roma. L'anno scorso ha fatto benissimo, sarà una difficoltà in più perché hanno un allenatore bravissimo che ha avuto la mia stessa fortuna di essere giocatore prima e quindi è facilitato.

Della Roma temo tutto: i singoli, il gruppo e soprattutto l'allenatore. Ha dato un'ottima impronta, dovremo essere bravi a far sì che siano meno organizzati del solito".