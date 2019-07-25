Lazio, Lotito: "Milinkovic-Savic? Sono pronto ad accontentarlo"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Presente in questi giorni nel ritiro di Auronzo, il presidente della Lazio Claudio Lotito ha parlato a Leggo facendo il punto della situazione anche sul presente e futuro di Milinkovic-Savic: "Io creo un rapporto familiare, se mi dovesse porre un problema per la propria soddisfazione di carriera, sono pronto ad accontentarlo. L’obiettivo è entrare a far parte di quelle società che sono diventate un punto di riferimento in Europa e che oggi sono 12. Ma è normale che un giocatore che dimostra di essere internazionale aspiri a giocare in un grandissimo club. Non siamo ancora arrivati a questa fase, ma se un calciatore dovesse venire da me in maniera figliale troverei ingiusto privarlo di questa opportunità e poi oggi avrei meno argomenti. Inoltre, se vuoi mantenere un clima armonico devi cercare di accontentare i giocatori".